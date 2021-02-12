New chapter in the struggle of the Iberdrola League players to improve their situation against COVID. After a meeting with AFE last Thursday, in which a delegation of footballers proposed a series of improvements to the COVID protocol in the competition, the Footballers Association has issued a statement stating the measures they have asked to modify the RFEF.

Among the requests of the players, the following stands out: They ask that each territorial federation designate a person responsible for strict compliance with the protocol. Also, they ask for an increase in PCR tests and individual rooms for concentrations.

The full statement issued by AFE is as follows:

“Representatives of the Association of Spanish Footballers, along with a delegation of footballers, held a telematic meeting with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) this Thursday, February 11 to analyze the situation that the Primera Iberdrola is experiencing. AFE, after the matches of work maintained during the last days with the soccer players, he transferred a series of fundamental proposals for the group, in order for the competition to develop in the best possible way.

The RFEF received the requests of the soccer players, whose objective is to rush all kinds of requirements in relation to health, in view of what happened since the beginning of the competition, in order to ensure as much as possible an adequate development of the competition within the context of this pandemic, and taking into account the disparity of criteria in relation to the so-called close contacts.

An important aspect, requested by the soccer players, is that each territorial federation designate a person responsible for strict compliance with the protocol.

The requests of the footballers of the Iberdrola League are the following:

• Section 8. Medical examinations prior to the competition.

• Include in this section: After performing antigen tests on the players 48 hours before the match; In the event of a positive result from any of the members of the squad or staff who work directly with it, a PCR will be performed on all players and staff. In the event that enough players test negative in the PCR to play the match, according to the RFEF regulations, the match will have to be held.

• Section 10. Team members, individual athletes or organizational personnel present at the competition. III) Travel and accommodation (if applicable).

• Establish the following aspects as mandatory:

– Single room in hotels.

– Priority to travel by plane or AVE. In case it has to be by bus, do it leaving two seats between each person.

• Others: prohibition of the use of changing rooms in training sessions and matches.

• Report incidents, procedures and decisions to AFE each day for the updated monitoring of the competition to know the opinion of the players before the last decision made by the organizer.

The RFEF is responsible for the competition and is the one that must legislate to guarantee the competition, while the clubs must comply with the demands of the players to change the protocol. There was already a modification of the same, at the request of AFE, consisting of the obligation to carry out tests between 72 and 48 hours before the dispute of official matches, with the consequent budgetary allocation (640,000 euros) for non-professional state football.

From AFE we hope that all these modifications requested by the footballers will be taken into account urgently in order to guarantee both the protection of their health and the development of the competition in the most normal way possible “.