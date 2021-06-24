The team of Eagles of America continues planning what will be the beginning of Opening Tournament 2021. Coach Santiago Solari continues in the search for a competitive squad to face the semester, where one of the elements that will no longer be there is Giovani dos santos. The board decided not to renew the contract to the Mexican who will be giving up his shirt with the mythical number 10′; But who will wear this shirt now?
Last Monday, the players and reinforcements already hired gathered in the vicinity of Coapa to begin the medical examinations and the first training sessions for the tournament that is about to start. Even the numbers assigned to be used in the following semester began to be seen.
For example, ‘The Guilty’ Miguel Layún will wear the bib 29, Salvador Reyes will have him 26, Fernando Madrigal will use the 6, Nicolas Benedetti the 14, Roger Martinez the 9, Alvaro Fidalgo the 22, although there are rumors that it could change to jersey number 8. Also, and although no one was seen with the tenth digit, it is expected to be Sebastian Cordova who wears the jacket number 10, leaving the 17 employee in the past seasons.
This is how, if given, Francisco Cordova He will carry the ten, the same that his compatriot Giovani Dos Santos could not put up. Despite having had a Guard1anes 2021 with chiaroscuro, the Olympic team is well received by the azulcrema fans, who would not see with bad eyes that he is the designated one of the emblematic number.
