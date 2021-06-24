In an exclusive talk with RECORD, Eduardo Bacas, a legend of America, mentioned that he would like Córdova to keep the number ’10’ of the Ame:

‘He is a player born in the quarry, he shows quality, he has a goal, he has good football. I would like to see it with the number 10 ‘

✍️? @Davyrke pic.twitter.com/tcKje2tAV0

– RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) June 18, 2021