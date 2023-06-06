One of the great movements of the summer market has materialized. Benzema has left Real Madrid and has signed a contract very similar to Cristiano Ronaldo’s with the football team of Suadí Arabia. The destination of the current Ballon d’Or will be Al-Ittihad, a club that is seeking to invest heavily to catch up with the greats of Arab football such as Al Hilan and Al-Nassr.
The signing of Benzema is the clear message from the powerful sheikhs that govern that nation that the intention is given, to form one of the best leagues on the planet by signing several of the best footballers of all time. One of them is Karim, who by the way will not leave alone, because in addition to former Real Madrid, Al-Ittihad is about to close the signing of a world champion who is one of the most beloved players of all time. It is the Frenchman N’Goló Kanté.
N’Goló is not part of Pochettino’s plans with Chelsea and will leave as a free agent. Everything indicates that his destiny will be Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, signed a contract of 60 million euros per year with the Middle Eastern team, a crazy figure that no one in Europe can afford. Everything indicates that the Frenchman has opted for the Saudi team once his compatriot Karim has announced his decision to play for the sheikhs in the following years.
