Chivas de Guadalajara had started the football semester on the right foot: three consecutive defeats in the Opening 2023 of the MX League. However, since his participation in the 2023 Leagues Cup, everything has gone downhill. The rojiblancos were unexpectedly eliminated in the group stage of the summer tournament.
As if that were not enough, the Sacred Flock recently lost an undisputed starter. Through a statement, Chivas reported that Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón will be out of circulation due to injury and that his return to the pitch will depend on his evolution.
Until now it is unknown how many weeks the left side of Guadalajara will be out.
In this sense, it seems that a player who had been relegated to a secondary role with the team could take over the position in the following duels. This is Alejandro Mayorga, who would have a real second chance to show his worth with Chivas de Guadalajara and to consolidate with the rojiblanco club.
The squad of the club led by Veljko Paunovic only has Mayorga as a natural left back. There is also the possibility that the Serbian coach will enable Jesus Orozco Chiquete in that positionalthough the promising rojiblanco footballer performs better as a central defender.
Mayorga, 26, has experienced several stages with the Sacred Flock, although he has not yet been able to establish himself as an undisputed starter. For the same reason, he has been loaned out to Necaxa, Cruz Azul and Pumas. With the Chivas jersey, Mayorga has played just 61 games.
