The Chivas They completed the Leagues Cup 2024 and they are looking for any news to regain confidence after another international failure; however, among the many things they must recover, one that stands out is that of a player who was destined to be key.
At the time it was a multi-million dollar bet and work was done at all levels to sign him, even though it was red and white youth playerbut left before making his debut in search of better sporting opportunities.
His downfall began with Paunovic and spread with Fernando Gagowho has now relegated him to the substitutes’ bench, after not being included in the Argentine coach’s scheme, despite having tried him in different positions.
His name is Victor Guzman and today has a completely secondary role in Chivaswhere he is already a consolidated substitute and has become the second or third option for Fernando Gago, after having a good first tournament under the Argentine’s command.
The 29-year-old footballer arrived at Chivas in 2023, after he was unable to complete his transfer in 2020 due to testing positive in a doping test, which delayed his return until the arrival of Fernando Hierro to the squad.
Although in his first tournament, under the command of Veljko Paunovichad a formidable tournament in which he fought for the top scorer title and reached the final, the following semester he was relegated and some personal problems diminished his performance, a position from which he has not been able to escape until now.
Despite being classified as a captain within Chivasthis semester Victor Guzman He has started on the bench in all of the matches Liga MX and in the Leagues Cup just started against Saint Josephbut ended up leaving the exchange, without pain or glory.
Today, the Pocho Guzman He is not a starter for Fernando Gago and it is completely in his hands to regain confidence to become a reference for Chivasone more time.
