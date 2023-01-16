América urgently seeks the hiring of full-backs, one for each flank. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has not had the desired start in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX and one of its most fragile points is defense.
The Eagles have not managed to find a player who is capable of replacing Jorge Sánchez, who was sold to Ajax last semester. The ‘Tano’ has tried it with Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara, but neither of them has managed to offer to convince completely.
On the left side, it is clear that reinforcement is also needed. Luis Fuentes, 36, is a solid defender, but he is in the final stretch of his career.
In this sense, the board headed by Santiago Baños has proposed the hiring of two promising full-backs. On the right side, América seeks the signing of Sebastián Yáñez, a youth squad player for Xolos de Tijuana, who is barely 19 years old and is one of the most promising elements of the border team.
For the left wing, the desired reinforcement is Omar Campos, current Santos Laguna player, who has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Mexican soccer despite his young age. The 20-year-old defender has attracted the interest of some European clubs, but it seems that the offer from the Eagles is the one that most convinces the Guerreros board.
In the event that Omar Campos and Sebastián Yáñez reach the cream-blue team, it seems that Miguel Layún, who can play interchangeably for both bands, would lose prominence and be relegated to a secondary role for this season.
Omar Campos and Luis Fuentes would dispute ownership on the left wing and it is inferred that both would have minutes throughout the tournament. Likewise, it seems that Emilio Lara has won the game against Layún in the right sector and that Yáñez would arrive to dispute ownership with ‘Pelón’.
Layún is one of the elements most criticized by the American fans and did not have a good performance in his debut in the Clausura 2023, against Querétaro. For the duel against Toluca, he stayed on the substitute bench. In the event that these signings materialize, his participation with the Eagles would be at risk.
