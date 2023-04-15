The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 has not yet ended and the information about stove soccer has not been long in coming. The Chivas team is still involved in the fight for the direct classification of the contest, although news has also emerged about the possible ups and downs of the club.
Since the arrival of coach Veljko Paunovic, the Guadalajara team took on a new face and now they dream of a direct pass to the Fiesta Grande of Mexican football. Although for this they must continue working at forced marches and not let points escape in their three remaining games.
According to information from Aztec Sportsthe footballer who could leave the rojiblanca institution would be Antonio Briseno. The ‘Chicken’ contract ends on June 30 of this year and there is no intention of renewing it.
Despite the fact that in the last game he started against Necaxa and did a good job, he did not finish convincing the Serbian coach, who would leave him out of his plans for Opening 2023.
So far this semester, he has played 206 minutes, which are summarized in 5 appearances, 2 of them in the starting eleven.
This is how the 29-year-old Mexican defender would have his days numbered in Chivas, and would go free at the end of the contest to negotiate with the squad interested in his services.
in chivas Antonio Briseñoo He has played a total of 71 games, scoring one goal and cooperating with 2 assists.
