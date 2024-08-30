The 28-year-old Moroccan winger, Oussama Idrissiwould be interested in a change of scenery and could leave Club Pachuca to emigrate to the two-time champion of Mexican soccer, Club América, a team that is also interested in signing him to reinforce the left wing area.
However, it must be taken into account that this signing could take place until next year, because the Tuzos do not want to let the player go until after his participation in the Club World Cup, according to information from Fox Sportsso if the signing does not materialize in this market, he would try to get it for the Clausura 2025.
Although it is worth mentioning that this would lead to the departure of the Uruguayan winger. Brian Rodriguezas the coaching staff and the board would be willing to let him go, taking into account the multiple offers they have received from abroad.
With the market about to close, the blue-cream team will have to deal with the hard losses of Jonathan Rodriguez and Julian Quinones In recent months, a player has not arrived to reinforce the left wing and, if that were not enough, the two right wingers, Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosunare injured.
Therefore the coaching staff will have to adjust its starting eleven and tactical scheme to play as close to the team’s expectations as possible. André Jardine.
