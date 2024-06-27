One of the features that has drawn the most attention in Tigerssince the arrival of Veljko Paunovichas to do with his openness to not rule out any footballer until he has a good look at him in training.
This has been the main factor why the set of New Lion has not moved in the transfer market, both in entries and exits, something that has desperate feline fans, who expected a clean bill of health in this new process.
Now, after a couple of weeks working fully with Tigers, Paunovic has already set its sights on the names it can count on for the next tournament; however, few expected that among those involved would be Michael Ortega.
The footballer who seems to have filled the eye with Paunovic is Michael Ortegathe 29-year-old Mexican goalkeeper, who seems to be entering the fight for the starting job in Tigers with the experienced Felipe Rodríguez,
This information was spread by the journalist from TUDNVladimir García, who assured that he will compete for the starting position, after gaining the trust of the coaching staff.
“Miguel Ortega filled Paunović’s eye. Ortega has stood out in the preseason of Tigers and is considering it to compete for the position with Felipe Rodríguez during the start of the Opening 2024“said the communicator.
And it is that Paunovic He has to deal with six games in which he will not be able to count on Nahuel Guzmanwho still has the suspension for pointing a laser beam at the Rayados goalkeeper, Esteban Andradain the last Clásico Regio of the regular season.
It is at this point where I would enter Ortegawho has had a very complicated year due to an injury to his left shoulder, which sidelined him from the fields for months, during which time he saw how Carlos Felipe Rodríguez He was positioned as the team’s second goalkeeper.
