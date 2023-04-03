Cruz Azul, under Ricardo Ferretti, is experiencing a real resurgence in the second half of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. ‘Tuca’ came as a replacement, after the mismanagement of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, and has been able to lift the team to the point of taking it to eighth position in the general table.
Although the collective operation of the Máquina Celeste is far from optimal, Ferretti has managed to give balance and solidity to the cement team. This Saturday, April 1, the Máquina Celeste defeated Pachuca as a visitor by a score of 0-2. The Noria team got the three units with goals from Carlos Rotondi and Rodrigo Huescas.
One of the few successes of the management of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez was betting on Rodrigo Huescas and giving him continuity. During the Clausura 2023, the versatile 19-year-old player started out having many minutes, however, his participation decreased drastically at the same time that the pressure grew.
With the arrival of Ferretti, this situation was more marked. However, ‘Tuca’ has decided to give Huescas minutes in recent games and he has responded to his confidence with goals and assists.
In the duel against Querétaro, on matchday 12, Huescas provided the assist with which the Máquina Celeste made it 2-2 at minute 89. On matchday 13, against Pachuca, current MX League champion, the youth team started as a starter for the first time in the ‘Tuca’ process and scored the final 0-2.
