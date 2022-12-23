In recent days, information has emerged about the possible departure of the Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez bound for the Tigres UANL, Club América would lose a regular starter, so it is not a minor issue and now, more recently, there is talk that it would be for an exchange and in this way, the Uruguayan attacker Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez He would be in charge of scoring goals with the Azulcrema team.
It is obviously an important issue, since Guarani became a holder of Fernando Ortiz in his recent stage with the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgowhich will cause Peter Aquino Y jonathan dos santos have more participation or go for one more reinforcement.
Well, while in Nuevo León they want to build a luxury midfield with Fernando Gorriaran Y Richard SanchezIn Coapa they are going to start looking for a new replacement and they will surely see that he is Mexican.
According to the portal we are eaglesan ideal player to make a pair in midfield with Alvaro Fidalgo would be the youthful athlete Jeremy MarquezAt just 22 years old, he is already a two-time Mexican soccer champion and was an important part of the team.
The young midfielder has a contract with the red and black until the summer of 2025, he came from the basic forces of the club and currently his market value is 4 million euro according to transfer markt.
