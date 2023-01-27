Cruz Azul has searched for a weight striker throughout the winter market. However, Luis Suárez and Enner Valencia rejected the proposals of the Celestial Machine. During the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the sky-blue team has shown little punch and its forwards have generated few options. This has led the board to urgently continue looking for a nine before the transfer window closes.
Neither Michael Estrada nor Gonzalo Carneiro nor Iván Morales have managed to boost the attack of the sky-blues this season. In recent weeks, the possibility of Radamel Falcao reaching Cruz Azul has been raised. The veteran Colombian striker would be interested in playing in the MX League and Rayo Vallecano would let his player go for a good offer.
However, what has slowed down this operation is that Cruz Azul has to release a place for a player not trained in Mexico to be able to register ‘Tiger’ Falcao. Currently the La Noria team includes Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Ramiro Funes Mori, Carlos Rotondi, Christian Tabó, Ramiro Carrera, Augusto Lotti, Gonzalo Carneiro, Iván Morales and Michael Estrada.
Cruz Azul’s three foreign forwards don’t have a safe place and one of them could leave his place for Falcao to arrive. Carneiro, without having an outstanding performance, is the one that has had the best performances, so it seems that the sacrificed would come from between Estrada and Morales,
According to the most recent reports, Michael Estrada is the player most likely to leave the roster. The Ecuadorian attacker would have an offer to play in the United Arab Emirates league. The player is on loan with the Machine and has a contract until June of this year.
The Estrada file belongs to Toluca and everything points to the fact that the Machine will not make the purchase option valid, so the loan could be terminated prematurely and, in this way, a place for a player not trained in Mexico would be released. .
