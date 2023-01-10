The player who suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game leaves the hospital

damar hamlindefensive back for the Buffalo Bills, was released Monday after spending a week in a hospital for a cardiac arrest that he suffered on January 2 during a game.

Hamlin leaves the hospital

“We are excited and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. I can confirm that he is fine. This is the start of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William Knight announced at a news conference.

The 24-year-old defender suffered cardiac arrest during a game with the Bengals, corresponding to the closing of the regular season of the 2022 NFL season, which was suspended due to the incident.

Hamlin fainted after a play in which he tackled an opponent. In player he was connected to an artificial respirator in critical condition for four days.

On Friday the aid to breathe was withdrawn. Hamlin communicated with his teammates and coaches through a video call through which he told them: “I love you guys.”

In the conference this Monday, Dr. Timoteo Pritts said that the player watched the game last Sunday that Buffalo won 35-23 over the New England Patriots. “Damar was able to watch the Bills game yesterday from the hospital. When the Bills scored after kickoff he was jumping up and down“said Timothy Pritts.

During that game, the defensive back was honored by his teammates, who during the warm-up wore shirts with the message “Amor por Damar” (Love for Damar), something that was replicated in the 16 games of the last week of the 2022 regular season.

