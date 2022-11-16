A few days after the royal team reports to start its preseason with a view to Clausura 2023, a player who was on loan at Necaxa would return to the institution after finishing his loan.
the player is Daniel Vine who was defending the colors of the hydrocálido team while under the command of Jaime Lozano. The Mexican was dropped from the team after barely having 5 games with the first team and 1 game with the sub 20.
And before this, the youth must report to the Rayados that they own his pass, however, it is unknown if he entered into the plans of those led by Vucetich because the current squad has great internal competition, and it is not seen where the Mexican can get a place in the starting 11.
Since his record with the royals is not good, Parra saw action in 36 games with the Albiazul first team and before leaving on loan he only recorded minutes in five games played by ‘La Pandilla’ in Liga MX.
Without a doubt, the future looks uncertain for the bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020 with the Mexican Under 23 team. And it is that, despite having had opportunities in the past, he has not managed to establish himself as a footballer regularly.
Due to all this, it can be assumed that the player will go out on loan again, and the expansion league seems to be the place that awaits him, given the lack of minutes in the first division.
#player #returns #Rayados #finishing #loan
Leave a Reply