Napoli football player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was recognized as the best in the Italian championship

The midfielder of Napoli and the Georgian national team Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was recognized as the best player of the 2022/2023 season in the Italian championship. This is reported on site tournament.

22-year-old Kvaratskhelia scored 12 goals and made ten assists in 33 matches. His contract with the club runs until 2027. “The influence of Kvaratskhelia on the league has been impressive. Congratulations to Napoli for bringing such a talented player to Italy,” said Luigi De Ciervo, President of the Italian Championship.

In March 2022, Kvaratskhelia left the Russian Premier League club Rubin and moved to Dynamo Batumi. In the summer of the same year, he began playing for Napoli. As part of the team, the midfielder won the national championship for the first time since 1990.

In the last round of the Italian championship, Napoli will host Sampdoria. The match will take place on June 4 and will start at 19:30 Moscow time.