The transfer market, in Mexico and around the world, was disrupted by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A few weeks before the Liga MX Clausura 2023 begins, a lot can still happen in the transfer window. Cruz Azul has registered Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera, in addition to confirming the return of Jordan Silva and Alexis Gutiérrez.
In this context, the Máquina Celeste could register a significant loss for the next championship. According to the most recent journalistic reports, Sebastián Jurado, substitute goalkeeper for Cruz Azul, would seek to leave the institution in this market due to the lack of minutes in the first team.
After an injury that sidelined him for several months, veteran José de Jesús Corona returned to the Noria team and sent Jurado back to the substitute bench. The 25-year-old Mexican goalkeeper, who arrived at the Machine in January 2020, needs to continue gaining minutes and confidence in the first division, so he would try to leave the cement team.
According to a report by the TUDN network, the former goalkeeper from Veracruz, who has not played since last August after participating in the historic 7-0 win that América gave Cruz Azul, is evaluating his options and would try to leave the Machine this winter .
So far it is not known if there is any team interested in their services. It transcends that Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is counting on him and that he could have minutes in the friendly tournament Copa por México.
#player #shaping #leave #Cruz #Azul #prior #Clausura
Leave a Reply