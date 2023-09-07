After a war without truce and when nobody expected it, PSG and Mbappé made peace and the player was reinstated to work with the team after the entire preseason was erased and he was even left out of Luis Enrique’s eleven for the first day of Ligue 1. Now, Kylian is focused on the season with the team from the French capital, however, from now until next summer arrives, his future will always be on the questioning table.
More news about the transfer market
Kylian has shown to be a player with a changeable will. Right now he is aiming for free agency and a change of scenery in 2024, however, the player can sign a million-dollar contract with PSG tomorrow. What is a fact is that the team from the capital of France cannot live on speculation and that is why they are already drawing the route to define the direct replacement for Mbappé, the same one that they find in the Serie A champion team.
From France they affirm that the strong option of PSG to take the place of Mbappé is the extreme of Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, for which, the French team has decided to closely follow the sporting level that the attacker shows throughout the course. The Georgian takes advantage of his teammate Victor Osimhen because the Paris team signed Kolo Muaní as a ‘9’, for which they want someone to take the left winger and play with a changed profile.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#player #PSGs #favorite #replacement #Kylian #Mbappé
Leave a Reply