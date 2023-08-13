He America club You should draw several conclusions from your participation in the League Cup 2023. There are several negative notes for the Coapa team, although there are also some positive aspects. Among these is the participation of Leonardo Suárez.
The Argentine winger has taken ownership on the right wing, winning the game over Alejandro Zendejas. When it was required that he play in the left profile or behind the striker, Suárez delivered in a great way.
The former Villarreal and Santos Laguna player is experiencing his best moments in this second stage with América. Right now, he is one of the players in the best shape on the squad, along with Kevin Álvarez and, of course, Julián Quiñones.
This semester, Leo Suárez has scored two goals in two games in the 2023 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX and got two assists in four games in the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Everything seems to indicate that the 27-year-old winger has become one of André Jardine’s trusted men and that he is winning the game against Alejandro Zendejas. The Mexican-American soccer player is not at a high level after spending the summer focused on the United States National Team to play the 2023 Gold Cup.
Zendejas joined the Eagles for the start of the Leagues Cup, but the winger has not had the expected impact. In 285 minutes played in four games, the Stars and Stripes player barely scored a goal and it didn’t show in the best version of him.
