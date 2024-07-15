The Euro and the Copa America are two events that, without a doubt, define a lot when it comes to deciding which footballer will be the new award winner. France Football Magazine next October 28th at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris of France for his 2023/24 season.
The truth is that it is still unknown who will be nominated for the award, but the national teams of Spain and Argentina were crowned champions in their respective continental competitions and had figures who could win the award.
With the matches over and after the post-match celebrations, Spanish fans, members of the coaching staff and many experts made their comments on who they think should win the Ballon d’Or, which currently belongs to Lionel Messi for having been decisive in the previous campaign.
For the first time since its birth 68 years ago, Spain could win its first Ballon d’Or. Having won the Euro 2024 It gives a great chance to several of the footballers who are part of the Roja squad, since, in addition to adding what they have obtained in their clubs, they were key to winning the championship with their national team.
In this opportunity, Rodri This is the point made by all of Spain and several neutrals who consider that the 28-year-old midfielder’s season was an outstanding one and deserves recognition from the French magazine in charge of awarding the trophy for the best player of the 2023/24 season.
Luis de la Fuentecoach of the Spanish national team made a euphoric request after winning the championship: “Please, Ballon d’Or for Rodri, but now, he’s the best in the world!” declared the coach, while in the celebrations the next day, all the midfielder’s teammates danced to the rhythm of “Rodri Golden Ball”.
