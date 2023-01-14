There is concern in Chivas after the injury to Alexis Vega, who was injured in the match against Atlético San Luis, it was minute 52 when the rojiblanco striker felt pain in his knee without any prior foul and jumped onto the grass, for which he had to to go out for change in the famous trolley of misfortunes.
Minutes later, at a press conference, the Chivas technical director, Veljko Paunović, spoke about his player’s injury and this is what he said: “Right now we are neither optimistic nor pessimistic. It’s okay, you have joint pain, but we hope it’s nothing serious. We have to wait until the diagnosis with the test that we will do in the next 48 hours”, said the Serbian strategist.
The club announced through its social networks that it will be until this Monday when the severity of Alexis’s injury and the time he will be out will be known.
However, according to Azteca Deportes, Chivas would already be planning an alternative in case the severity of the injury is greater than expected, so they would try to repatriate Diego Lainez, who has not had the best of his moments in Europe. but that without a doubt would be an excellent replacement for Alexis Vega.
#player #replace #Alexis #Vega #injury
