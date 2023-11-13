Club América took the lead in the Apertura 2023 tournament with 40 points and closed their participation in the regular phase with a goalless draw against Tigres UANL.
In this confrontation, the azulcrema team had several starting absences that they intend to recover in the next three weeks, once the FIFA Date and the Play-In pass.
In this way, they hope to have the return of several important elements in the Brazilian strategist’s scheme, André Jardine and one of them is the starting right back, Kevin Alvarez.
The 24-year-old right back was absent from the last day of the regular phase against the cats because he had an upper respiratory tract infection that caused him to be hospitalized.
This was communicated by the club through its social networks and, in addition, TUDN reported that the player is no longer in the hospital, so he will be able to return to activity at the start of the Liguilla.
“Club América informs that our player Kevin Álvarez has an upper respiratory tract infection that required hospital care. The recovery time will be according to his evolution”
– America club.
The footballer has become an immovable starter for the Coapa team and a regular for the Mexican team. In the regular phase he was part of 14 games, 13 of them starting from the beginning. In addition, he was also active in the Leagues Cup 2023 in his first contest as an Americanist.
The Águilas await a rival in the quarterfinals, since it is known that their rival will come out of the Play-In and could be: Atlético de San Luis, Club León, Santos Laguna or Mazatlán FC.
