The Chivas team is preparing for the matchday 4 game of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where so far they march as general leaders with 9 units.
The red and white squad failed in the Leagues Cup, where they were one of the most expected clubs, however, they lost in two games and went through the tournament with more pain than glory.
Now, all their concentration is in the Mexican league, where they remain undefeated. And if the Serbian technical director wishes to return to victory and regain confidence, he must return to ownership a footballer who was one of the essentials.
the midfielder Fernando Gonzalez He was one of the key elements for the rojiblancos to start their journey in the MX League on the right foot where he scored a goal on matchday 1, however, with the arrival of Erick Gutiérrez, the helmsman decided to start giving Guti minutes , who was pointed out by the fans for the constant errors when losing the ball and bad passes.
After a good match on date 1 against those from Bajío, the strategist made the decision to send ‘Oso’ to the substitute bench, a situation that nobody understood.
Fernando González was one of the most consistent men and had a good semester in the tournament where they reached the grand final, losing in the final match against Tigres. If Chivas wants to continue with victories, it will be necessary for the Mexican midfielder to return to the title.
