Deportivo Cruz Azul is closing ranks for what will be the Clausura 2023 tournament, the light blue team already has four reinforcements (Ramiro Carrera, Leandro Augusto, Jordan Silva and Alexis Gutiérrez) and two more elements are still expected as mentioned Victor Velazquez in interview with w sports.
There is talk that they were the striker they expect him to be Luis Suarez and the other is a crack that you want Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez and would be willing to give Uriel Antuna more money as a currency and it is about the also selected Aztec, Alexis Vegaa player who has been linked to various Mexican soccer clubs, but who the Sacred Flock has well armored to only let him go in the event of an offer from Europe.
The issue is that the Machine has a very poor attack, since the previous contest between Ivan Morales, Gonzalo Carneiro Y michael estrada they could only score seven goals in 21 games, being a very low goal quota for three strikers.
According to information from the portal the broken chairthe Colt Gutierrez wants an element of the caliber of Alexis Vegabut the Machine only has to offer the former rojiblanco player who has shown better moments than in his stay at Verde Valle.
Therefore, the cement team would be willing to give the player and, in addition, give more money to fulfill his coach’s wish, although it should be noted that said movement looks quite complicated.
