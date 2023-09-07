Manchester City moved carefully within the transfer market and although this summer they have not made excessive noise, it seems that once again the Premier League champion is one of the teams that has strengthened itself the best. The cotozens made movements of people who, although they are far from being on the list of the best in the world, are pieces whose performance is constant and aims to improve now under Guardiola’s guidance.
City’s market has been based on a man-for-man, arrival-by-departure basis. Kovacic as a direct replacement for Gundogan, Gvardiol as a generational replacement for Laporte or Dolú as a generational replacement for Mahrez. Perhaps the most impromptu move of all was the arrival of Matheus Nunes, who was signed due to Kevin de Bruyne’s injury and was never actually the first choice, but rather the only viable name on the table for Guardiola.
After the Belgian footballer’s injury, City pressed for Paquetá, a signing that was ruled out due to off-field issues. That being the case, Pep requested the arrival of Dani Olmo, considering the Spaniard as the perfect hook for his game system. Indeed, the Manchester team knocked on the door of Leipzig to negotiate for the recently renewed Iberian, but the interest was fleeting, since the new contract of the Spanish player does not include an exit clause and beyond the good relationship between both directives, the German team he refused to sell the best footballer on his squad, a fact that activated the Nunes option.
