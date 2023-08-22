Veljko Paunovic had a great first tournament with Chivas de Guadalajara. The Serbian coach arrived at the Sacred Flock last semester and led the rojiblancos to the grand final of the Clausura 2023 without having previous experience in the MX League. The European strategist has been able to inject grit into the rojiblancos, he has regained confidence in some elements and, furthermore, that he has done a great job with some homegrown players.
Paunovic has distinguished himself as a coach who is faithful to his convictions and dies with his ideas, even if this means wiping out some elements. Last season, the Serbian coach opted for the continuity of other central defenders and did not give even a minute of play to Luis Olivaswho for this tournament was loaned to Mazatlán FC.
It seems that in this tournament history is repeating itself with one of the most experienced elements in the squad. In Chivas de Guadalajara There are three players who have not recorded a minute in the Opening 2023: Óscar Whalley, Raúl Rangel and Hiram Mier. The first two items on this list are goalkeepers, so it’s not surprising that they haven’t played until now.
However, the case of Mier draws attention, since the club has not communicated if the veteran defender has any injury or there is some reason why he is not being considered. The almost 34-year-old defender could be living his last minutes as a Flock player.
The defender originally from Monterrey has declined in the last football year due to his physical problems. In the 2022 Apertura, Mier played just 215 minutes spread over three games, while in the 2023 Clausura, he barely played 123 minutes in five games.
#player #Paunovic #completely #erased #Chivas
Leave a Reply