The transfer market still has several weeks to go, so some surprises cannot be ruled out. Club América has tried to shield some of its players from the interest of European teams and the Liga MX. Elements like Diego Valdés and Sebastián Cáceres have attracted attention outside of Mexico, but the Azulcrema board has opted to keep them in the squad
In the last few hours, the possibility that Salvador Reyes I arrived to Pachuca. The left side of América has not been able to establish himself as an undisputed starter in Coapa and it seemed that the board headed by Santiago Baños was willing to let him leave the squad.
However, it seems that America has backed down and will seek to keep the former Puebla player in its ranks for the Apertura 2023. According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, coach André Jardine would have asked the board not to sell Reyes in this transfer market.
The Tuzos need a left back after they sold Mauricio Isaís to Toluca and loaned Alonso Aceves to the Chicago Fire. Pachuca only has José Castillo in this position, so they need to be reinforced before the transfer window closes.
Esquivel’s report mentions that the operation is on hold and that the American board of directors is analyzing the offer from Pachuca. Due to its need, the Hidalguense team would have accepted all the conditions that the Azulcremas put in order to close the sale.
Will Salvador Reyes arrive at Pachuca or continue at América for this semester?
