Raúl Jiménez's present is positive, the Mexican ruled out leaving the Premier League last summer considering that he has the strength to recover his best version on the field. In the end, and although it has cost him a lot of work, the forward has performed positively for the London team, already with a good sum of goals and assists, always starting and also being very present in the creation of active play on the part of his team.
Despite the great moment that Jiménez is experiencing, the idea of the Fulham coaching staff is still to bring in a player who fully competes with the Mexican, since neither Carlos Vinicius nor Rodrigo Muniz are having at least an acceptable performance. The club has ruled out Roberto Firmino's name due to financial issues and is now setting its sights on a Chelsea substitute, Armando Broja, who could change scene within the Premier League, according to reports from FOX Sports MX.
More news on the transfer market
Chelsea and Fulham are beginning negotiations for the possible transfer of Broja this winter and it seems that in search of more minutes on the field, the Albanian does open the door to movement. The idea is to negotiate a transfer with a purchase option, although the 'blues' are in favor of a total sale right now.
Armando is an old-fashioned center forward, with enormous physical potential to play inside the area and drop balls as a post, but he is not a '9' with as much ease of association as Jiménez, which is why they are two different profiles. If they fail with Broja, those from London would bet on Plavidis, today the Eredivise's second-place scoring leader.
