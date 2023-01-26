The Chivas de Guadalajara academy has not been as prolific in recent years as it had been. In the last decade, the Sacred Flock has not been able to generate and consolidate talents of the stature of Alberto Medina, Omar Bravo, Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodríguez, Carlos Salcido, Jonny Magallón, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández or Marco Fabián.
Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding talents that have emerged from the Rebaño Sagrado youth system in recent years is Jesús Orozco Chiquete. The central defender originally from Jalisco is barely 20 years old, but he has shown great personality and tremendous soccer skills in his short career.
Since his foray into the Chivas first team, Orozco Chiquete has become a cornerstone in the scheme for both Ricardo Cadena and Veljko Paunovic. The young defender is the maximum jewel that Guadalajara has at the moment and the rojiblanco team knows it, for this reason the board sought to shield him.
According to the most recent reports, Orozco Chiquete would have renewed his contract with Chivas de Guadalajara until 2026. The Transfermarkt platform indicates that the approximate market value of the young defender is approximately 2.7 million dollars.
The solid central defender has become an immovable element in Chivas and, due to his projection, it seems that in the not too distant future he could play in European soccer and could also be part of the Mexican National Team.
