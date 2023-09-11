The fans of Club América are dissatisfied with the current performance of the team, on the one hand, because there is no game system that supports the coaching staff, in such a way that individualities are what allow the results to be obtained, while in defense advantages are allowed for rival attackers. As if that were not enough, at the moment the fans are upset with one of the elements that have been favorites in recent semesters.
Other news and updates about Liga MX:
Is about Alejandro Zendejaswho since returning to the Águilas after his participation in the 2023 Gold Cup with the United States, has not regained his confidence and level that led him to be a reference under the orders of Fernando Ortiz.
For this reason, there are those who point out that the insistence of André Jardine for aligning Zendejas above other players is due to the fact that it is represented by PitzGroup, from where they exert pressure on America so that it is used frequently so that its value in the market is not devalued.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Despite the fact that the American midfielder usually makes a difference with the azulcrema team, the fans have considered that Leonardo Suarez He should appear in his place, since in recent weeks he has exhibited greater mobility and efficiency with his shots.
It is worth remembering that after the victory in the Young Classic against the Machine, the South American player was one of those who raised his hand to make his disagreement known, because according to internal sources, he told the group that he was not even clear about what the functions were for the that they wanted him on the field, which makes it difficult to know what the coaching staff wants from him.
#player #American #fans #longer #starter
Leave a Reply