The player – Rounders: plot, cast and streaming of the film

The player – Rounders, also known as The pleasure of risk, is a 1998 film directed by John Dahl. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Mike McDermott is a law student who pays for his studies thanks to his poker skills. To make the “big leap” one evening he decides to challenge Teddy KGB, a loan shark of Russian origin who runs a private club, but the game ends miserably for him with a loss of $ 30,000.

Nine months have passed since this hard defeat, Mike has now given up poker and to support himself at the university he works as a messenger for his close friend and player Joey Knish. Things get complicated when his old friend Lester “Worm” Murphy is released from prison, who immediately goes into debt of $ 15,000 with Grama, a henchman of Teddy KGB, and $ 7,000 with Chesterfield, a club run by the beautiful Petra.

Verme and Mike try to recover the sum together, but during a game of 7 card stud together with the policemen, in which Mike alone had already managed to recover the sum, due to Verme, who is discovered cheating, the two are severely beaten and deprived of the winnings. After the beating, Worm escapes and Mike finds himself alone to pay off all his friend’s debts.

The boy asks Knish for money, but he can’t afford such an amount, and then turns to Professor Abe Petrovsky, who understands that Mike’s future is gambling and grants him a $10,000 loan.

The player – Rounders: the cast

We have seen the plot of The player – Rounders, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonMike McDermott

Edward Norton as Lester “Worm” Murphy

John TurturroJoey Knish

Gretchen Mol: Jo

Famke Janssen: Petra

John MalkovichTeddy KGB

Martin LandauAbe Petrovsky

Michael RispoliGrama

Melina KanakaredesBarbara

Josh MostelZagosh

Lenny ClarkeSavino

Tom Aldredge as Judge Marinacci

Paul Cicero: Russian Thug

Ray Iannicelli Kenny

Merwin GoldsmithSy

Sonny ZitoTony

Mal Z. Lawrence: Irving

Chris MessinaHiggins

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Player – Rounders on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 24 July 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.