It was in 2022 when the Mexican forward Santiago Giménez left Cruz Azul to try his luck in the Old Continent with Feyenoord, where he has become one of the best players of the Dutch club.
Now, just one year later, the youth squad player and La Máquina prospect, Rodrigo Huescasis another of the players who is only one signature away from being able to leave for Europe to achieve his dream.
According to information from the German journalist dominik schneidertwo Bundesliga clubs are interested in signing the 19-year-old midfielder, as well as one from the Eredivisie.
“Two #Bundesliga clubs are dealing with #CruzAzul’s Rodrigo #Huescas. The 19-year-old Mexican is expected to move to Europe in the summer. Also the #Eredivisie big club is in the running for left winger.”can be read in the post.
Although it is true that it is not specified who are the German teams that are looking for the Mexican, it suggests that in the competition in the Netherlands Santi Giménez’s Feyenoord is the one who wants him, and much is due to the fact that the ‘Bebote’ would have Recommended to managers to be the new signing for the following semester.
“I think Huescas is going to be the next Cruz Azul youth squad to explode and come to Europe. He has a lot of potential, since he was a child he excelled in the lower ranks”Santiago Giménez commented in an interview through a transmission on Instagram
If it occurs, it is expected that it will be in the next leg market when the departure of Rodrigo Huescas of Cruz Azul, to embark on the journey to a new beginning in his soccer career.
#player #Rodrigo #Huescas #wanted #clubs #Europe
Leave a Reply