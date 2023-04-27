🚨Excl. 🇲🇽

Two clubs from the #Bundesliga are dealing with Rodrigo #Huescas of #Blue Cross. The 19-year-old Mexican is expected to move to Europe in summer. Also big club from #eredivisie is in the race for the left winger.#Mexico #ligamx pic.twitter.com/08DeCklXeP

— Dominik Schneider (@FT_schneidi) April 26, 2023