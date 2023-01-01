The team of Rayados de Monterrey continues to work at forced marches to play in the best way the Closing Tournament 2023 that is about to start. And before closing the year, good news has arrived, and that is that they were finally able to get rid of a player who was ‘the pebble in the shoe’.
Monterey was able to end the employment relationship with the player Adam Bareiroa Paraguayan who arrived at the club in 2019 and who, due to his low performance and high salary, was on loan in various squads without any of them being encouraged to hire him.
It was through the player’s social networks that he made his departure official, thanking the club and regretting not being able to fully enjoy the fans.
“Today I want to say goodbye to a beautiful club like Rayados. Unfortunately, I was not able to enjoy its beautiful people very much because of some people who decided that, but I take the love and being able to be part of winning an unforgettable Cup for the Club! I wish all the best to my friends and to that beautiful Hobby like La Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla”public.
The 26-year-old Paraguayan striker was never able to fill the eyes of Monterrey managers, so he has now been permanently sold to Saint Lawrence of Almagro from Argentina, a team in which he played in 2019.
After passing through Monterrey, Adam Bareiro He was in clubs like San Lorenzo, Alanyaspor (Turkey) and Atlético San Luis. With a leg market value of around 3.50 million dollars, the striker was no longer part of Rayados, where he only played 8 games and scored one goal.
