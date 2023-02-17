Forward of the Russian national team Chalov said that he became more open after performances in Europe

Forward of CSKA and the Russian national team Fedor Chalov told how his views on communication with the media have changed after moving to Europe. Player’s words leads Sport24.

The athlete noted that he became more open after performances in the Swiss Basel. “In Russia, it seems to me, they are afraid to seem ridiculous, awkward. The reaction is: “Why do you stand out? Are you Messi, or something, to give an interview?”. And there is no such thing abroad, everyone is open,” Chalov said. He added that with a foreign approach, the players quickly adapt to the new team.

Chalov played for Basel from February to May 2022. The athlete played 14 matches in the team, scoring four goals and making two assists. The forward is also known for his performances for the youth and main national team of Russia.

On January 21, three-time Olympic champion in figure skating, State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina compared football in Russia and in Europe. “In Europe, football exudes beauty, the players train a lot. And Russian football players are not trying to attract people with their game, they have everything, they don’t care, ”Rodnina assessed the situation.