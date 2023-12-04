The Real Madrid and Spanish national team footballer, Linda Caicedo, has been awarded the Golden Girl award for the best player under 21 years of age, presented by the magazine Tuttosport.
At 18 years old, the forward of Real Madrid and the Colombian national team is one of the stars of the present and future in the world of football. In 2022 she signed for Real Madrid and in her first season as a Real Madrid player she played 13 games and scored 3 goals in all competitions.
More news about women’s football
Linda Caicedo has been an international with the Colombian national team since 2019. In all this time she has participated in a total of 25 games in which she has scored 6 goals.
Recently, Caicedo has been named the Best Player of the Women’s Revelation Cup, in addition to being chosen Best CONMEBOL Under-20 Player by the IFFHS or being included in the CONMEBOL eleven, among other recognitions.
The Golden Boy is the annual award given by the newspaper Tuttosport to the best under 21 player of the moment and was founded in 2003. Since then it has been won by players who would later become the great stars of world football.
In 2018, Tuttosport created the women’s category, golden girl, to reward the best player under 21 years of age. In this way, Caicedo becomes the sixth player in history to receive this award, being the first non-European player to achieve it, and succeeds the German Jule Brand in history.
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
YEAR
|
Benedetta Glionna
|
Juventus
|
2018
|
Giada Greggi
|
AS Roma
|
2019
|
Asia Bragonzi
|
Hellas Verona
|
2020
|
Martina Tomaselli
|
Sassuolo
|
2021
|
Jule Brand
|
Wolfsburg
|
2022
|
Linda Caicedo
|
real Madrid
|
2023
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#player #Real #Madrid #Colombian #national #team #Linda #Caicedo #winner #Golden #Girl