He America club live hours of uncertainty ahead of the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The Eagles announced their new coach just a few days ago and they just announced the hiring of Kevin Álvarez. In the casualties department, the cream-blue box has given way to Pedro Aquino, Jürgen Damm and Federico Viñas.
During this transfer window, rumored the release of several elementssuch as Roger Martínez, Sebastián Cáceres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Óscar Jiménez and brian rodriguez. Regarding the case of the Uruguayan winger, it seems that André Jardine has already made up his mind.
According to the most recent reports, the Brazilian strategist will give him a new opportunity to shine with the Eagles at brian rodriguez. The Uruguayan striker was on the list of possible exits, but everything indicates that will remain in Coapa for the Opening 2023.
Rodríguez has been in good shape recently.: He scored with the Uruguayan team in a friendly against Nicaragua and recorded a double against Cruz Azul in a preparation duel prior to the start of Liga MX.
The 23-year-old attacker arrived in America in August 2022. Despite having great qualities, Rodríguez has not been able to establish himself as a starter in the Águilas: in this journey he has played 23 games, scored four goals and given two assists.
It seems that Jardine totally trusts Brian Rodríguez and that he will try to enhance his talent in the Opening 2023.
#player #Jardine #give #chance #team #starter
Leave a Reply