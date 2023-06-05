He ran a nursery and played in the women’s team of Pordenone amateurs: immense pain for the disappearance of Caterina Menegon

Very painful mourning in the provinces of Pordenone and Treviso, for the premature death of a woman well known and respected by all, Catherine Menegon. Semi-professional footballer, she had discovered she had a tumor some time ago and although she fought with all her strength, she finally had to give up. She would have turned 51 in a few weeks.

A whole life dedicated to his family, sport and his work. The town of Cavaso del Tombain the province of Treviso, learned with great sadness the news of the passing of Caterina, a 50-year-old local woman, well known and loved by all.

Unfortunately one bad disease he didn’t leave her a chance, despite the fact that she faced it with courage and strength until the end. She passed away on June 3rd. She would have turned 51 next July.

THE funeralsas stated on his funeral manifesto, will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday 6 June at 16:00, in the archpriest church of Cavaso.

The tragic announcement was made by the mother Rosetta, her partner Sabrina, the brothers Roberto Daniele, Attilio and Mauro and all the relatives.

Condolences for the death of Caterina Menegon

Caterina Menegon ran a nursery in his city, but his greatest passion was for football, to be precise for the 5-a-side football.

Played on the women’s amateur teamAsd Pordenone and had become a true legend of the club. In 215 matches, in fact, she had scored 306 goals, contributing with her pivot role to the victory of 21 trophies, including the scudetto of 2018. The message published by the company on social media is very touching:

People don’t die forever, they just drift away. You will forever be in the history of our club and our bomber is forever in our hearts 💔 306 goals in 215 appearances, with our jacket he won 21 titles and the Scudetto in 2018. Thanks for everything Cate ❤️🤍

In the past he had also worn the shirt of Maccan Prata. A touching farewell message also arrived from them: