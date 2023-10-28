Club América is already planning what the next Clausura 2024 tournament will be and they are analyzing future modifications to their squad, especially in specific positions and one of them is the left back, a position that they have not been able to reinforce in recent tournaments.
The current incumbent in that position is Luis Fuentes and although his performance has been adequate, the reality is that his age makes the board think of a generational change, so they will try to find a replacement for him and his continuity is not yet assured.
Currently 37 years old, the veteran Mexican soccer player has responded on most occasions as an azulcrema element, he has even surpassed younger players like Salvador Reyes, but given his age it is necessary to find a replacement for him.
Luis Fuentes He has a contract until December of this year and if he does not renew with the Águilas he will be a free agent and will be able to look for another place where he can retire, so his performance in the remainder of Apertura 2023 will be essential for them to determine his situation.
It is worth mentioning that the reason why Sources He is still on the team, it is because of his performance despite his 37 years, he has been the most accomplished on that side, because when Salvador Reyes He has not been able to gain trust.
This tournament Luis Fuentes He has been a starter for the azulcrema team in 9 of the first 13 games they have played in the regular phase, which sets a clear tone that he is the owner of the position, however, although he has fulfilled his longevity, they force the board to bring to that generational change that will imminently be needed in the coming years.
