The alarms have gone off for the azulcrema environment and when it seemed that the team had already closed ranks for the rest of the first half of the year, new information has emerged about the possibility of departure of Jonathan Rodriguez to Major League Soccer.
Different media outlets report that the departure of the 'Little head', a player who, although he has received opportunities at the start of the year as a starter in Liga MX and Concachampions, the reality is that he would not be satisfied with his role as a substitute, so that would be the main reason for his possible departure.
Another factor that is also key in the player's decision to look for a club where he can start is that this summer will be the Copa América 2024 and the scorer wants to have as much time as possible to be seen by Marcelo Bielsa in the announcement.
The newspaper RECORD indicated that the player and the North American club already had everything arranged to complete the signing, however, the most recent report by the journalist of Claro Sports, Alejandro Orvañanos, indicates that, if there is interest from an MLS team in the South American, but there is no agreement and even less so in advanced stages.
The 30-year-old Uruguayan striker has a contract with Club América until the summer of 2026 and has a rating of 4 million euros according to TransfermarktSince his arrival at Nido, the player has registered 52 games, 21 goals and six assists.
This year there are four matches played, two in Liga MX and two in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024, in both tournaments he has played a total of 72 minutes, he has scored a goal, that is, in total he has played 144 minutes and two goals in the current semester. Throughout his career he has participated in 343 games, he has recorded 134 goals and 35 assists,
