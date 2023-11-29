As is customary at Club América, with the arrival of a new technical director, semester by semester the internal competition in the team is increasingly complicated in each of the positions and it is imminent that this will be the case with André Jardine on the azulcrema bench.
Upon his arrival at Nido, the Brazilian strategist trusted more in other players in certain positions compared to the previous coach, one of them was the right back and with the arrival of Kevin Alvarezthe youth player Emilio Lara He has been relegated to the bench, which would not agree with the youth who would intend to leave next year in search of being able to have more minutes on the field of play.
And it is worth remembering that the player took a place as a starter before the game of Jorge Sanchez to the Old Continent, he was even called up to the Mexican national team at the absolute level and was considered to go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, however, in the last semester his activity has decreased considerably.
As if that were not enough for the 21-year-old youth squad, after the retirement of Miguel Layun At the end of the year, the azulcrema board will sign one more right back, in recent weeks there has been speculation about the Águilas’ interest in hiring Ricardo Chavez either Eric Aguirreso its activity could be even less given that André Jardine He has shown that he is not trustworthy.
In this way, the most viable option for the youth to have more action in the First Division is to seek a loan to another Mexican soccer club and thus have the opportunity to return with more soccer development in the future.
#player #America #leave #winter #search #minutes