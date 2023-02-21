Despite the fact that Club América had a start to the tournament with certain doubts about its operation, the reality is that after the first eight days its environment has been clarifying under the orders of Fernando Ortizsince they discreetly remain undefeated in the present Clausura 2023 and, in addition, they are located in the third position of the general classification.
This thanks to good teamwork as well as several individuals who are standing out in the contest such as the case of Henry Martin who has taken the spotlight due to the great scoring moment he is going through and leads the individual scoring table with 9 goals.
Similarly, other players have also excelled as Alvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdes who have greater reflectors, however, there are also other players who have done a good job but are low profile.
Without making much noise, the central defender, Israel Reyesarrived as one of the reinforcements for this contest and took over a position in the title after the departure of Bruno Valdezthe player is already an element with a lot of projection for the future and will surely be as the options at the central rear of the Mexican team for the next World Cup process.
The Mexican youth arrived after a good run in the First Division as a starter with the Puebla Strip and with the Azulcrema team it has not been difficult for him to adapt and assume the responsibilities of defending the door of a team with a higher hierarchy and demand, so without a doubt some is one of the key pieces of the Eagles in this tournament.
