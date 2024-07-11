🚨⚪️ Dani Carvajal: “I tell Rodri every day to sign for Real Madrid”.

“I tell him every day to leave Manchester, that there is no sun there and to come to Madrid that we need him.”

“He tells me he has a contract… but he would be perfect for us,” he said. @tjcope. pic.twitter.com/PxqOmf74cl

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2024