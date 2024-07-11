Dani Carvajal wants to Rodri Hernandez in the real MadridTeammates in the Spanish national team, the full-back wants to transfer the great relationship he has both on and off the pitch with the Manchester City midfielder to the “Merengue” team.
Rodri Hernández, the best midfielder in the world, is, like Carvajal, a key player in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain. A key player in the national team, the City player is also the second captain and has a close relationship with the Real Madrid player. Both get along very well and that is why for Carvajal Rodri’s signing for the white club would be great news, although convincing him is very difficult.
“I tell Rodri every day to sign for Real Madrid”Carvajal began in dialogue with Cope. “I tell him every day to leave Manchester, that there is no sun there and to come to Madrid because we need him”continued the experienced full-back.
However, he later became realistic and sentenced: “He tells me that he has a contract… but that it would be perfect for us”said .
Although Rodri Hernández has already completed five seasons at Manchester City, the club coached by Pep Guardiola, Rodri is from Madrid by birth and even played for Atlético de Madrid for one season, in 2018/19. Before that, he had played for Villarreal.
At Guardiola’s City he has been an undisputed starter for years in midfield, he has become the best in the world in his position. His great play at the English club has also been transferred to the Spanish national team, with whom he won the Nations League a year ago and is now in the final of the European Championship. He is one of the most recognised players in world football and a key player for Luis de la Fuente. Will he go to Madrid at some point?
