Cruz Azul's semester has been a real disaster and the machine has already been planning the squad for the next tournament for some time. One of the main targets in the transfer market is the Pumas player, 'Toro' Fernández. According to journalist Fernando Esquivel, Cruz Azul has put a first offer on Pumas' table for the signing of Fernández, who is the striker desired by the sports director, Iván Alonso, and the coach, Anselmi.
Those from UNAM have already proposed their first list of departures with important names, but no one from the backbone, however, it is Cruz Azul who skips said list and attacks for the felines' scorer but they are not willing to negotiate for he. Thus, Pumas has offered Juan Ignacio Dinenno in his place.
Pumas' semester has been far above expectations and they do not want to weaken their squad by letting 'Toro' Fernández escape. And the position of the cats is clear, if they sacrifice Dinenno it is because they want 'Toro' to be the star scorer in the long term, which is why they are not going to negotiate his sale.
Unfortunately for the felines, the Uruguayan has an exit clause and within La Noria they are considering paying it, although first they will chat with the footballer to find out whether or not he has the desire to join the machine.
