Arroyo and the office doctor (right), together with Castejón and Padín, yesterday at the office. / a. c.

Residents of Playa Paraíso, Camping Villas Caravaning and Playa Honda can now make an appointment with their GP at the doctor’s office in the last of these towns, which was closed at the end of 2015 by the Ministry of Health. So, he argued that he did not meet the minimum conditions required to care for patients. The medical center is now assigned 845 health cards, users over 14 years of age. A doctor, a nurse and an administrative staff attend from Monday to Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, visited the facilities yesterday, along with the manager of the health area, José Sedes, the deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and the mayor of Health, Manuel Padín. Two years after closing its doors, the City Council acquired them at a public auction for 4,000 euros, although it assumed the charges. An embargo weighed on the property for a debt of 200,000 euros with six creditors. To condition it, the Consistory invested another 230,000 euros.

In 2016, the Community set up prefabricated spaces next to the Playa Paraíso social center, where patients were treated until March 2020. So it was closed, because it did not comply with the protocols against Covid. Since then, users are served in La Manga.

“Infrastructures meet the best conditions so that residents are provided with the service they deserve,” said Arroyo. For its part, Headquarters said that “it will serve as a model for future outlying clinics.”