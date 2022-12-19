The Argentine team was crowned champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup last night, after a 3-3 draw that led to a penalty shootout, where all the players led by Lionel Scaloni who executed scored, while Emiliano Martínez saved one and France deflected other.
However, beyond the fact that the outcome of the argent conquest had not changed, there is an action that is still being discussed, observing both in fast motion and in slow motion.
The play in question is a corner in favor of France, with four minutes to go in extra time: Coman launched the cross from the right, the ball went to the heart of the area and Upamecano jumped to head in front of Montiel’s mark, with his right arm outstretched.
But where did the ball hit him? On the head or on the arm? Then, there was a shot at Mbappé’s goal and the ball hitting Montiel’s arm. Penalty and 3-3 for France.
It should be noted that no Argentine player claimed and that the VAR did not review it. The truth is that speculation is the order of the day, and depending on which camera you see it, the focus changes. What is your opinion? Was it hand?
