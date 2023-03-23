Home page politics

Archive photo from 2010: Vladimir Putin (left) with Yevgeny Prigozhin in Saint Petersburg © Alexey Druzhinin/AFP

Do Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin really have a fight? According to an expert, the conflict was only made. That’s behind it.

Moscow/Bachmut – bad luck and brimstone, plague against cholera: Kremlin rulers Wladimir Putin and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin are considered misanthropes. Ironically, there is said to be a heated argument between Putin and Prigozhin. At least in public. But what if Putin and Prigozhin are in fact still bosom friends like in the good old days? A military expert speaks plain language and explains that it could only be a performance.

“I wouldn’t put much stock in that theatre. The play ‘Radicals against Putin’ is staged every few years with new actors in order to convince the West that the alternative to Putin is even worse and that one should be glad that the wise leader is in charge of Russia’s fortunes.” says military expert Gustav Gressel Frankfurter Rundschau. Wagner is still supported in Bachmut by the 106th Airborne Division, which is responsible for artillery, which primarily provides artillery support and ammunition supplies.

Dispute between Prigozhin and Putin “is staging”

The coordination between the allegedly quarreling factions is good. “The rest is staging. As long as the current regime exists, there will be Wagner, in one form or another,” explains Gressel. There had always been speculation about Wagner’s future. Prigozhin also recently shared a video in which he questioned the future of the unit.

According to US experts Putin sent the Wagner soldiers to Bakhmut to dien. Allegedly, the Kremlin ruler no longer answers the phone when Prigozhin calls. Prigozhin asked the Defense Ministry in Moscow for help in a letter published on Monday (March 20).

Expert: Wagner Group will continue to exist

In the letter, he said that according to his information, Ukrainian forces were planning a large-scale offensive in late March and early April to cut off the Wagner group from Russian forces. Prigozhin asked Shoigu, urgently to take the necessary steps to prevent this. According to Gressel, all of this could just be a staging. (mse)