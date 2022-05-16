Oviedo looks for another jump towards the play-off against Zaragoza with pride at stake. The Aragonese do not have ambitious qualifying goals, closed and permanence, but they want to compensate of the 0-3 of the Alcorcón. For the blues, there is no need for extra motivation. Defends his sixth place in the table and that, three days from the conclusion, is a full-fledged final (follow the match live on As.com).

Ziganda has the entire squad at his disposal with the only absence being the injured Lucas Ahijada, with a fiber break. The return home, in the heat of the Tartiere, will serve to recover the 4-4-2 that is more common in home games. Samu Obeng is called to recover his place in the eleven to form up front with Borja Bastón.

If this alternative occurs, the sacrificed would be Javi Mier, and the core would be sustained by the work of Luismi and the baton of Brugman. In the rest of the positions, few doubts for Ziganda. There is some option for Sangalli on the right, but Viti starts as a favorite to give amplitude on its flank.

Oviedo plays aware of the results of their direct rivals for the play-off in mind, in what can be a double-edged sword. Ziganda chooses not to look beyond the rival to try to get his team to focus on the work in front of them. Successfully defending the play-off place requires adding the three points against Zaragoza. Later, maintains the technician, there will be time to take the calculator.

avenge defeat

With the permanence achieved thanks to Almería’s victory on Friday at Anoeta, Real Zaragoza goes to Oviedo with the sole objective of making amends for their humiliating defeat against Alcorcón at La Romareda (0-3), an embarrassing result that has notably damaged Juan Ignatius Martinez and several of his untouchables.

The coach, who will not continue at the Aragonese club next season, suddenly recovers Cristian Álvarez, Nieto, Vada, Bermejo and Álvaro Giménezalthough only the first and fourth point to starters at the Nuevo Tartiere, a stage where Zaragoza have scored points in five of their seven visits.