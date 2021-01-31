The Moscow Drama Theater on Malaya Bronnaya, which during the renovation of the historic building works in the “Palace on the Yauza”, on Sunday, January 31, will present the premiere of the play “Batman against Brezhnev” based on the play and staged by Sasha Denisova. This was reported by TASS press attaché of the theater Maria Malkina.

Four pre-premiere screenings have already taken place. The role of the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev went to the actress Olga Lapshina, the role of Batman is played in turn by Sergei Epishev and Dmitry Kulichkov.

“Sasha Denisova is a famous playwright, prose writer, screenwriter and director. Her new play, the genre of which is defined as a “Soviet thriller”, is a fantasy about what Batman would do in the USSR, in the era of stagnation, if he were a Soviet citizen. The narrator of this story will be a little girl, Batman’s daughter, and she is woven from everything we know from the Soviet Union – everyday life, movies, songs, destinies, ”Malkina said.

The author of the play, Sasha Denisova, said that when she offered the theater artistic director Konstantin Bogomolov a play titled “Batman”, he “laughed”. “And I added:“ Batman vs. Brezhnev ”. And he said: “Do it” “- explained Denisova and added that she had used Brezhnev’s diaries and the minutes of Politburo meetings when writing the play.

The hero of the play is the writer Anatoly Dudochkin (Batman), who has a wife, daughter and mother-in-law. He goes to work at the Gotham magazine and writes articles about socialist competition. Dudochkin worries about what a “hopeless life” people live. At night, he puts on a mask and a cloak and patrols the city in “old, always breaking Zhiguli”.