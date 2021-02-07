Last Friday the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced that it prohibited the so-called ‘supertuck’ position on the descents. A way to face the decline popularized by Chris Froome and that it is characterized by sitting on the bicycle frame to gain aerodynamics. The decision, unsurprisingly, has generated controversy, especially in the runners who use it.

Froome was among the first to speak and was humorous. He put a small video on his Twitter in which he and Alberto Contador are seen standing up swinging the bike and he snapped: “The next thing will be that they prohibit standing up and sticking out the elbows“. For his part, Tom Pidcock was more blunt:”It’s stupid“.

Meanwhile, other cyclists took advantage of the situation to criticize the UCI in other aspects of safety during races. “Please UCI think about the real risks, like gasoline on the road. Don’t blame us for causing accidents, there is a lot to do on the safety and organizational side of cycling. It is a distraction to follow the length of the socks or the prohibition of the supertruck“said former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski. For his part, Simon Geschke pointed to another controversial security point:”It is much easier to prohibit this than to take safe or barrier-free tours. What about downhill sprints, like last year’s Tour of Poland that nearly killed someone?“.