An officer with the call sign Omsk: the Giatsint-S crew destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kupyansk

The crew of the Giatsint-S self-propelled gun destroyed the mortar crew and the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. The commander of an artillery platoon of the Russian group of troops “West” with the call sign Omsk spoke about this, reports press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the officer, having received the coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces mortar crew from intelligence, his unit moved to a firing position, after which it struck the enemy with a high-explosive fragmentation shell. “The crew was destroyed. The gun was rolled up and left the firing position,” said the platoon commander.

Earlier it was reported that a crew of Russian Giatsint-B howitzers hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone control center on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.