More than eight years after the launch of the first installment, the fast-paced platform Freedom Planet 2 will arrive on PC through Steam. Its release date has been known for a few months, but its creators wanted to reaffirm their plans, highlighting that the video game It is in the final stages of its development. In addition, they have announced adaptation to consoles for the summer of next year.

“Development of the game is now in its final stages, with only the credits sequence and a few smaller cutscenes remaining to be built. Everyone on this team has done an outstanding job over the years, and we’re excited! more excited than ever to release it to the world this next month”, we read on Twitter, where it is made clear that the work on GalaxyTrail will not have finished there.

In this way, the plans of those responsible are to release Freedom Planet 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2023. By that time a new patch will be available on PC that incorporates support for additional languagesalthough it is unknown if Spanish is included.

The first Freedom Planet met with a high level of approval among gamers who traveled to the celestial world of Avalice, “where cats are green, motorcycles drive up walls, and monster girls do most of the fighting.” In this second installment, a whole journey of platforms and cartoons awaits, although with an even greater threat than the one faced in the first installment, and with the guarantee of finding important novelties at the gameplay level.

